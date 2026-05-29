Kyrgyzstan Stresses Need For Modern Digital Backbone In EAEU Economies

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The sustainable and rapid development of the economies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states is not possible without modern digital infrastructure, President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov said during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, Trend reports.

According to him, artificial intelligence, big data, digital platforms, robotics, and new computing technologies are already becoming key determinants of state competitiveness.

“Today, competition is no longer limited to access to technologies; it also involves the speed of implementation, the capacity to scale innovations, and the effective application of these technologies in the real sector of the economy,” Japarov noted.

The President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized that the EAEU has the potential to serve as a platform for technological cooperation and the formation of new growth points.

He called for particular attention to the implementation of the strategic program for scientific and technological development of the EAEU within the framework of the“Eurasian Economic Path until 2030” declaration.

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