President Putin Highlights Progress In Building Common EAEU Market
“Both the positive and critical assessments voiced by colleagues clearly demonstrate that the Eurasian Economic Union is functioning successfully overall and continues to develop further. Common markets for goods, services, capital, and labor have largely been established. Multifaceted cooperation in trade, finance, and other areas is expanding. Step by step, a full-fledged and comprehensive common economic space is being formed,” Putin said.
According to him, close Eurasian integration is bringing tangible benefits to each member state of the union, contributing to higher business revenues, improved quality of life, and greater public welfare across the participating countries.--
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