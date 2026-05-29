Armenia Calls Transport Diversification Key To EAEU Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)One of the key drivers of development within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is the diversification of transport links, which will significantly contribute to the growth of trade turnover and the strengthening of economic cooperation among member states, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan said during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, Trend reports.

Grigoryan noted that transport infrastructure represents a strategic component of sustainable economic growth and the integration of EAEU member states. According to him, the expansion and optimization of logistical routes will ensure more predictable and transparent trade, reduce transaction costs, and create new opportunities for manufacturers to access foreign markets.

“The diversification of transport links is considered a key instrument for strengthening economic ties and increasing efficiency in cooperation with third countries, as well as for the implementation of free trade agreements,” Grigoryan emphasized.

He added that the development of transport infrastructure will contribute to reducing cargo transit times, improving coordination between ports, rail, and road networks, and facilitating the integration of small and medium-sized enterprises into shared supply chains.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that reliable transport connectivity is essential for the effective advancement of new trade agreements and for ensuring stable trade turnover amid global economic uncertainty.

--