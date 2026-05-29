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Uzbekistan Proposes EAEU Launch Green Transformation Program And Digital Labor Market

Uzbekistan Proposes EAEU Launch Green Transformation Program And Digital Labor Market


2026-05-29 07:07:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Uzbekistan proposes the adoption of a joint program for the "Green Transformation" of industry, aimed at increasing energy efficiency, introducing clean technologies, and reducing the carbon intensity of products, President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, Trend reports.

According to him, the ecological modernization of industry is becoming not only an element of the climate agenda but also a factor in the long-term competitiveness of economies. Within the framework of the initiative, it is proposed to form a portfolio of joint "green" projects, develop instruments for their financing, and introduce artificial intelligence technologies into the modernization of industries.

Mirziyoyev identified labor mobility as a separate area of cooperation. He proposed bringing interaction in this sphere to a new level by connecting national electronic employment systems. This entails creating a single digital environment that will provide access to verified vacancies, information on working conditions, and migration regulations.

"This will simultaneously allow us to take into account the needs of the labor market of our countries, upgrade the qualifications of workers, strengthen the protection of citizens' rights, and reduce the risks of illegal employment," he noted, emphasizing the economic impact of a more transparent distribution of labor resources.

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