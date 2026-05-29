Spox Voloshyn: Russians Spreading Fake Videos Claiming Capture Of Dobropasove And Stepove In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, reported this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“We have intelligence indicating that the Russians have prepared videos showing unfurled flags, as if they had already reached the town of Dobropasove in the Dnipropetrovsk region and entered it. The enemy is expected to release these videos through its media. However, Dobropasove is located deep in the rear, and Russians were spotted at least 20 km away from it,” Voloshin said.

According to him, Russian units stationed near the village of Stepove in the Dnipropetrovsk region have also been given a similar task.

“They were tasked with infiltrating Stepove in the Dnipropetrovsk region to record videos and spread them online. Currently, the town of Stepove is also 10 km away from the Russians; it lies deep within our defensive lines. In other words, they want to use these two towns for fake news, as if they had advanced somewhere,” the spokesperson explained.

War update: 267 clashes on front lines in past day, heavy fighting in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole sectors

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 27, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykivskyi, and Pavlohrad districts of Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times, resulting in 12 people being wounded, including children.

Photo provided by V. Voloshyn