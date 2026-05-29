Veteran Thai-Based Divers Describe Gruelling Conditions In Laos Mine Rescue Efforts

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Wilawan Watcharasakwet & Kenny Teng Khoon Hock

BANGKOK, May 26 (NNN) -- Rescuers are battling narrow tunnels, unstable debris, and dangerously low oxygen levels deep inside a flooded gold mine in central Laos, with two Thai divers who took part in the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue now joining the operation.

The two diving experts, Mikko Pietari Paasi and Norrased Palasing, who arrived at the mine in Phonxay district, Xaysomboun province, on Sunday, described conditions inside the mine as extremely challenging after emerging from an exploration mission.

According to the official Facebook page of the Thai rescue divers, the pair encountered unstable debris, dangerously low oxygen levels, and severely confined passages deep underground.

After conducting an exploration mission inside the mine, they said the biggest challenge was navigating tight sections where movement was heavily restricted.

“The tunnel was extremely narrow, too tight even to crawl normally,” according to the Thai rescue divers' Facebook page on Monday.

The divers added that some sections were too confined for rescuers to move on their hands and knees, forcing them to crawl forward flat to the ground.

They said the route inside the mine was divided into several narrow sections filled with sand and rocks, slowing progress and making access increasingly difficult.

The divers said flooded passages and dangerously low oxygen levels forced rescuers to halt their advance and reassess the operation.

The Vientiane Times reported Monday that the victims, alleged illegal gold miners, were trapped inside the cave on May 20 after water levels began to rise.

The fate of the seven trapped individuals remains unknown as rescue teams continue to battle difficult underground conditions.

-- NNN-BERNAMA