Pharvaris To Present Clinical Data At The EAACI Annual Congress 2026
Details of the presentations are as follows:
- Title: Oral Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule for On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: End of Progression Results in the Phase 3 RAPIDe-3 Trial
Presenter: Mauro Cancian, M.D., Ph.D.
Format: Oral Presentation
Date, time: Friday, June 12, 2026, 3:00-4:30 p.m. TRT (8:00-9:30 a.m. EDT)
- Title: Clinical Cardiovascular Safety Assessment of Oral Deucrictibant
Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.
Format: Poster Presentation
Date, time: Friday, June 12, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m. TRT (5:00-6:00 a.m. EDT)
- Title: A Clinically Validated Kinin Biomarker Assay to Differentiate Bradykinin-Mediated from Mast Cell-Mediated Angioedema
Presenter: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.
Format: Poster Presentation
Date, time: Friday, June 12, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m. TRT (5:00-6:00 a.m. EDT)
- Title: Evaluations of Safety Margins and Response to Deucrictibant Extended-Release (XR) Tablet in Combination with Deucrictibant Immediate-Release (IR) Capsule
Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.
Format: Poster Presentation
Date, time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m. TRT (5:00-6:00 a.m. EDT)
- Title: Oral Deucrictibant Immediate-Release Capsule for On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the Phase 3 RAPIDe-3 Trial
Presenter: Philip Li, M.D., FRCP
Format: Poster Presentation
Date, time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m. TRT (5:00-6:00 a.m. EDT)
- Title: RAPIDe-3 Patient Voices: Qualitative Insights from the Phase 3 Study of Oral Deucrictibant for On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks
Presenter: Anna Valerieva, M.D., Ph.D.
Format: Poster Presentation
Date, time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 12:00-1:00 p.m. TRT (5:00-6:00 a.m. EDT)
- Title: Results of the Phase 2 CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study on the Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema
Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.
Format: Flash Talk
Date, time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 3:00-4:30 p.m. TRT (8:00-9:30 a.m. EDT)
- Title: CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study: Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment with Oral Deucrictibant Improved Disease Control and Health-Related Quality of Life in Participants with Hereditary Angioedema
Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.
Format: Flash Talk
Date, time: Saturday, June 13, 2026, 3:00-4:30 p.m. TRT (8:00-9:30 a.m. EDT)
The posters and presentation slides will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at the beginning of the respective presentations at: pharvaris/news-events/events-presentations.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs in bradykinin-mediated conditions, including all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris' aspiration is to offer therapies with injectable-like efficacyTM, a well-tolerated profile, and the convenience of oral administration to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. By delivering on this aspiration, Pharvaris aims to provide a new standard of care in bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris is preparing marketing authorization applications for deucrictibant immediate-release capsule as an on-demand treatment of HAE attacks, and a global pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant extended-release tablet for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) is ongoing with topline data anticipated in the third quarter of 2026. In addition, CREAATE is an ongoing Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for the prophylactic and on-demand treatment of AAE-C1INH attacks. For more information, visit
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