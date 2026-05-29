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Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights In ROCKWOOL A/S


2026-05-29 07:01:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 19 – 2026
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

29 May 2026

Total number of shares and voting rights in ROCKWOOL A/S

ROCKWOOL A/S (the“ Company”) completed a capital reduction on 18 May 2026 pursuant to a resolution adopted at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2026.

In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Market Act, the Company is required to disclose the total number of voting rights and shares in the event of changes. Following completion of the capital reduction, the Company's share capital and total number of voting rights are as follows:

Share capital (nominal value, DKK) Number of shares (of DKK 1 each) Number of votes
Class A shares 97,646,118 97,646,118 976,461,180
Class B shares 109,613,112 109,613,112 109,613,112
Total 207,259,230 207,259,230 1,086,074,292

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen
Executive Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachment

  • SE-2026-19_EN

MENAFN29052026004107003653ID1111183025



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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