Talisker To Strengthen Board Of Directors With Additional Nominees At Shareholder Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“” or the“”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQB: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has filed its notice of meeting, management information circular (the“Circular”) and related documents (collectively, the“Meeting Materials”) with securities regulators in connection with its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting (the“Meeting”) of holders of common shares (“Shareholders”). The Meeting Materials have also been mailed to Shareholders and can be accessed online on Talisker's website at this link and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile ( ). The mailing of the Circular and related Meeting materials occurred on May 27, 2026.

The Company is pleased to announce that two new directors will be standing for election to the board – Duncan Middlemiss and Danièle Spethmann. It is expected that after Mr. Middlemiss' election he will be appointed as Chair, with the current Chair, Morris Prychidny to continue with the Company as a director.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO, commented,“With Talisker's successful transition to a gold mining company we look now to grow into a significant multi-asset producer. The decision to strengthen our board with these very experienced and knowledgeable candidates comes at a crucial time for Talisker as we embark on our growth path. Duncan joins the Talisker board with extensive production experience as both a professional engineer and successful mining CEO. Danièle, as a professional geologist and CEO also brings broad experience in technical, corporate leadership and governance. We are fortunate to have these excellent additions to our board. I would like to also thank Morris for his excellent guidance during his time as Chair and we are please he will be remaining on the board as an integral part of the Talisker team.”

Duncan Middlemiss added,“I am delighted to have been asked to join the Talisker team at this pivotal time in the Company's evolution. Talisker has a very exciting growth trajectory and exploration upside. I look forward to working with the Talisker team to generate shareholder value by executing on the Company's vision of becoming a multi asset gold producer by developing district scale gold belts.”

Daniele Spethmann stated,“Talisker has assembled a rare combination of operational momentum, exploration potential and a technical depth at a critical stage in its growth. The transition from explorer to producer required disciplined execution, strong governance and a long-term vision for building sustainable value. I look forward to working with Duncan, Terry and the Board to support the Company as it advances its assets and continues to unlock the broader potential of its district-scale gold systems.”

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, P.Eng, was the President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (“Wesdome”) from 2016 to 2023. Prior to joining Wesdome, he was President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of St. Andrew Goldfields Ltd. (“St. Andrew”) until its acquisition by Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (now Agnico Eagle Mines) in January 2016. Mr. Middlemiss joined St. Andrew in July 2008 as General Manager and Vice President Operations, later assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer and ultimately President and Chief Executive Officer in October 2013. He earned a B. Sc. in mining engineering at Queen's University in 1989 and worked for Inco Limited (now Vale Canada Limited) as Mine Design Engineer until 1995. At that time, he joined Barrick Gold Inc. at their Holt-McDermott Mine, where he held the position of Chief Mine Engineer. In 2002, he joined Foxpoint Resources (now Agnico Eagle Mines) where he was instrumental in overseeing the rehabilitation, development, and commencement of production at the Macassa Mine beginning as Engineering and Production Manager, and later as Mine Manager.

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo., is an exploration geologist and mining executive with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, corporate development, capital markets, and governance. Ms. Spethmann co-founded Champagne Resources/Warrior Gold Inc., helping lead the company from private venture through to the public markets and playing a key role in advancing its flagship property in Ontario's Kirkland Lake Gold Camp, now part of Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Throughout her career, Ms. Spethmann has worked across Canada and internationally, including projects in Cuba, Ecuador, Venezuela, Mexico, Peru, and Botswana. In addition to her technical and corporate leadership experience, she has served in governance and advisory roles with several industry and not-for-profit organizations and currently serves as Secretary and Director of the Ontario Prospectors Association. Ms. Spethmann brings extensive experience in exploration strategy, stakeholder engagement, organizational leadership, and corporate governance.

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

+1 647 274 8975

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an historic high-grade producing gold mine near Hope BC, with significant exploration potential and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, as well as several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.