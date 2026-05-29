Erdene Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
| Votes
Against
|% Against
|Peter C. Akerley
|28,997,783
|99.61%
|112,974
|0.39%
|Dr. Anna G. Biolik
|28,966,054
|99.50%
|144,703
|0.50%
|T. Layton Croft
|28,854,125
|99.12%
|256,632
|0.88%
|Kenneth W. MacDonald
|28,986,282
|99.57%
|124,475
|0.43%
|Cameron McRae
|28,852,213
|99.11%
|258,544
|0.89%
Following the Meeting, Erdene's board of directors appointed its officers for the coming year, namely: President and Chief Executive Officer – Peter Akerley; Chairman of the Board – T. Layton Croft; Chief Financial Officer – Robert Jenkins; and Corporate Secretary – Julie Robinson.
Auditor Appointment
MNP LLP was appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor's remuneration.
Approval of Unallocated Rights under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
Shareholders approved all unallocated rights issuable under the Company's 10%“rolling” Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
About Erdene
Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company producing gold at the high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company has interests in a highly prospective portfolio of precious and base metal projects in close proximity to the Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in the Khundii Minerals District, which provides a robust organic growth pipeline. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto (“ERD”) and the Mongolian stock (“ERDN”) exchanges and OTCQX Market (“ERDCF”). Further information is available at . Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.
NO REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS RELEASE
| Erdene Contact Information
| Peter C. Akerley, President and CEO, or
| Robert Jenkins, CFO
|Phone:
|(902) 423-6419
|Email:
|...
|Twitter:
|Facebook:
|LinkedIn:
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