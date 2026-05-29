Helium Evolution Announces Grant Of Stock Options
|For further information, please contact:
| Malcolm Adams, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
| Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email:...
Web:
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain disclosure in this news release, including statements regarding the vesting of the Options, constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to the Option Recipients continuing in their service to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
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