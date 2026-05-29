PPHC To Participate In Stifel's Ninth Annual Boston Cross Sector 1X1 Conference
Stewart Hall, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Mazzanti, Chief Administrative Officer, will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors throughout the day on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your Stifel representative or investor relations at ....
About PPHC
Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a global strategic communications platform that supports clients in enhancing and defending their reputations, advancing policy objectives, managing regulatory risk, and engaging with federal and state-level policymakers, stakeholders, media, and the public.
Engaged by approximately 1,500 clients, including companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations, PPHC is active in all major sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation.
With operations across 18 offices in the United States and internationally, PPHC's services include government relations, public affairs and corporate communications, research and analytics, digital advocacy campaigning, and compliance support. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Global Market and on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol "PPHC".
For more information, visit .
Media Contact:
Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.
(202) 688-0020
...
Investor Relations:
Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.
(202) 688-0020
...
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