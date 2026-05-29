Fredonia Mining Inc. Announces Addition Of Constantine Karayannopoulos To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fredonia Mining Inc. (“” or the“”) (TSXV: FRED) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Constantine Karayannopoulos as a director of the Company, increasing the size of the board to six directors.

Mr. Karayannopoulos, BASc, MASc, P.Eng., is an experienced executive and professional engineer with more than 30 years of senior leadership experience across the mining, minerals processing, and advanced materials sectors, with expertise in rare earth elements, critical minerals, and downstream materials. He is the co-founder of Neo Performance Materials Inc. and held senior leadership roles with Neo and its predecessor companies for more than two decades, serving as Chief Executive Officer from 2005 to 2012 and again from 2020 until his retirement in July 2023. Under his leadership, Neo became a leading global advanced materials company, and in 2012 Neo Material Technologies was acquired by Molycorp Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately US$1.3 billion. Mr. Karayannopoulos also brings significant international experience, including in Argentina, where he co-founded and served as non-executive Chairman of Neo Lithium Corp. from 2016 until its acquisition in 2022 for approximately US$960 million. He currently serves as President of Kloni Inc., an advisory firm focused on the global critical materials sector, and acts as a strategic advisor and board member to companies operating across the critical minerals and battery materials industries.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Constantine to Fredonia Mining's Board of Directors,” said Ali Mahdavi, Chairman of Fredonia Mining.“His extensive experience building and leading public resource companies, combined with his background in project development, operations, capital markets and strategic M&A, will provide tremendous value as we advance the El Dorado Monserrat (“ EDM”) gold project and continue Fredonia's transition toward becoming a development-stage mining company.”

Given Fredonia's objective of positioning EDM as a potential future gold-producing operation in Santa Cruz, the Board considers Mr. Karayannopoulos' experience particularly relevant as the Company advances its next phase of technical, strategic, and corporate development.

About Fredonia

Fredonia holds gold and silver license areas totaling approximately 64,000 ha. in the prolific Deseado Massif geological region in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, including its flagship advanced EDM project (approx. 33,500 ha.) located close to AngloGold Ashanti's approximately 200,000 oz./yr Au-Ag Cerro Vanguardia mine, the El Aguila project (approx. 9,100 ha.), and the Hornia project (approx. 21 500 ha).

For further information: Please visit the Company's website at or contact: Estanislao Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer, Direct +54 91 149 980 623, Email:....

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