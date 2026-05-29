Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bail Plea Of Accused Rejected In Gauhati HC

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 29 (IANS) The Gauhati High Court has rejected the bail plea of festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the prime accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, officials said on Friday.

Earlier, a fast track court had also dismissed Mahanta's bail application in connection with the case that had triggered widespread public reaction across Assam.

Sources said the High Court, while hearing the matter, took note of the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing investigation before refusing to grant bail to the accused.

Legal experts said the court's decision indicates that the investigation is at a crucial stage and releasing the accused at this point could potentially influence the probe.

Meanwhile, the family members and supporters seeking justice in the case welcomed the High Court's order, terming it an important step towards ensuring a fair investigation and trial.

The case has continued to draw strong reactions on social media, with several users demanding strict punishment for those involved under the campaign "Justice for Zubeen Garg".

The case pertains to the death of Zubeen Garg, who died on September 19 last year while swimming near Lazarus Island in Singapore.

The incident occurred just a day before the singer was scheduled to perform at an event organised under the NEIF banner.

Following the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department conducted an extensive probe and filed a charge sheet in December 2025.

The charge sheet named seven accused individuals, including Mahanta. Of them, four have been booked on charges of murder, intensifying the sensitivity of the case.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had termed the case a "plain and simple murder" during a discussion in the state Assembly, underlining the government's stance on the matter.

Meanwhile, a parallel investigation carried out by Singapore Police reached a different conclusion, saying that there was no evidence of foul play in Garg's death.

Despite this, authorities in Assam have said that the findings of the foreign probe will not influence the ongoing investigation and trial in the state.

The case continues to draw widespread public and political attention, with the upcoming bail hearing expected to be a crucial stage in the legal proceedings.