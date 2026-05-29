'Very Traumatic': Supreme Court Stresses Accountability For 'Lapses' In NEET Paper Leak Asks NTA To Learn From UPSC

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Friday emphasised the need for accountability in the NEET paper leak case, observing that such incidents are“extremely traumatic” not only for students but also for their families, PTI reported.

"We should not disappoint our youngsters," a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said while hearing pleas on the matter, including one seeking a direction to replace or restructure the National Testing Agency (NTA) with a robust and autonomous body to conduct the medical entrance examination.

The bench remarked that the NTA should learn from institutions such as the UPSC, which successfully conducts large-scale competitive examinations without incidents of paper leaks, as reported by LiveLaw.

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"UPSC has never been a situation, you need to learn," Justice Narasimha said, as reported by LiveLaw.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that the government is seriously concerned about the concerns of the youths and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally supervising the situation so that there is no lacunae.

"The real problem won't stop till actual accountability arises," the bench observed.

"It is actually very traumatic if something like this happens, not just for the students, but also their families and everybody," the bench said, adding,“They invest so much emotion.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that several new mechanisms have been introduced for the NEET-UG re-test scheduled on June 21. The bench directed the Centre to file an affidavit in the matter and listed the case for hearing in the second week of July, PTI reported.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG conducted on May 3 for medical admissions following allegations of a paper leak. A re-examination has now been scheduled for June 21.

The CBI is currently investigating the allegations of a paper leak.

It may be recalled that after allegations of a NEET-UG paper leak surfaced in 2024, the Supreme Court had declined to cancel the examination but issued several directions aimed at preventing paper leaks and laid down criteria for the cancellation of public examinations.

(With inputs from agencies)

(This is a developing story; check back later for updates)