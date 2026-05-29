Milei Tells Investors Low Inflation Alone Will Not Grow Argentina

MENAFN - The Rio Times) ARGENTINA · ECONOMY

Key Facts

- The headline: President Javier Milei told the Latam Economic Forum in Buenos Aires on Thursday that low inflation and macro stability are necessary for an Argentina growth strategy but not sufficient on their own.

- The setting: The closing keynote ran roughly 90 minutes at the Golden Center of Parque Norte, before an audience of business leaders, regional executives and political figures from the ruling La Libertad Avanza coalition.

- The data: Argentina's April inflation came in at 2.6 percent, breaking a 10-month upward streak. The dólar oficial closed at 1,435 pesos and the riesgo país, the country risk indicator, sat at 496 basis points on the day of the speech.

- The IMF outlook: The International Monetary Fund expects Argentine inflation to land near 25 percent for 2026 and to converge to single digits by 2028, with a staff projection of 7.5 percent that year.

- Latin American impact: Argentina's growth and disinflation path conditions trade with Brazil, Chile and Bolivia and shapes regional capital flows.

President Javier Milei used a closed business forum in Buenos Aires on Thursday to reframe his Argentina growth strategy. He argued that the fiscal and monetary discipline of the past 18 months are foundations, not engines, and that genuine expansion requires deeper structural reform of the state. The speech doubled as a closing argument to investors ahead of the October midterm vote.

The Argentina growth strategy Milei laid out to investors

Milei told the audience that eliminating inflation is a necessary condition for growth but not the cause of it. He framed monetary stability and fiscal balance as housekeeping rather than as the source of expansion. Investment, capital deepening and removal of regulatory friction were the levers he cited as decisive.

The president pointed to a forthcoming Super RIGI bill that would extend the existing investment-incentive regime to broader segments of what he called the industries of the future. The original RIGI, the Spanish acronym for the Regime of Incentives for Large Investments, was approved in 2024 with floors at 200 million dollars.

Milei also revisited his administration's claim that Argentina had been in financial equilibrium since the second month of his term in December 2023. He said that equilibrium broke a 123-year pattern of deficit and that the discipline was structural rather than cyclical.

The Argentina growth strategy meets the data

Argentina printed 2.6 percent monthly inflation in April. That print broke a 10-month run of upward inertia and brought the year-to-date accumulation to 9.4 percent. Private consultancies polled by the central bank's REM survey expect monthly inflation near 2.1 percent in May.

The IMF staff report places 2026 annual inflation at roughly 25 percent and projects single-digit inflation by 2028 with a 7.5 percent reading that year. Milei said the trajectory remains broadly on track but stressed that he was not yet satisfied with the pace of disinflation.

Markets settled at the Latam Economic Forum closing as follows. The dólar oficial traded at 1,435 pesos and the blue or parallel dollar quoted at 1,440 pesos.

The MEP, a regulated capital-markets exchange rate, sat at 1,430 pesos. The riesgo país closed at 496 basis points, well below its 2024 peaks.

Political backdrop to the Argentina growth strategy speech

Milei devoted part of the speech to recounting institutional resistance to his program. He cited seven impeachment attempts and what he counted as 40 legislative actions seeking to dilute fiscal equilibrium. He framed the program's survival as a political as well as economic accomplishment.

A separate Bloomberg analysis ahead of the speech reported that Milei has regained some standing in voter surveys as inflation has moderated. Polling still places his approval near administration lows, but the trend has firmed in recent weeks. The October legislative midterm will test the durability of the recovery.

The audience at Parque Norte included executives from regional banks, energy firms and agribusiness. Milei used a friendly room to push the case for deeper deregulation. He framed his platform as still incomplete, with the bigger reforms requiring legislative cooperation he does not always have.

What investors took from the Milei speech

For market participants the speech reinforced policy continuity. The Caputo-led economy ministry, the Sturzenegger-led deregulation portfolio and the BCRA stay aligned. Milei reiterated that fiscal equilibrium is not negotiable and that monetary tightness remains policy.

The new emphasis is on supply-side reform. The administration is pursuing what it calls a state-shrinking agenda that targets up to 50 federal agencies for closure, merger or transformation. Milei said the model draws on the workflow of US presidential adviser Elon Musk for ruthless review of bureaucratic structures.

The Super RIGI is positioned as the marquee Milei policy of 2026. It will face debate in Congress over the eligibility floor, sectoral coverage and the duration of tax stability granted to qualifying projects. Lawmakers will also revisit the original 2024 regime in the same window.

Regional read on the Argentina growth strategy

Argentina is Brazil's largest South American trading partner inside Mercosur. A faster Argentine recovery translates into more demand for Brazilian auto parts, processed food and capital goods. A slower recovery hits Brazilian exports first and São Paulo State manufacturers the most.

Chile and Bolivia run smaller direct trade exposures but share financial-flow channels with Buenos Aires. The riesgo país compression in Argentina pulls down regional peers. The same dynamic in reverse has cost regional governments when Argentine risk premia have spiked.

The Mercosur-European Union trade agreement, in force since May 1, adds another lever. A more open, disinflated Argentina under Milei would be better positioned to capture European market access. The bloc-wide negotiations on quotas and rules of origin are still under way.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Milei say about inflation at the forum?

Milei said that low inflation and macroeconomic stability are necessary conditions for growth but not sufficient on their own. He argued that capital accumulation, deregulation and private investment are the real engines of expansion.

What is the Super RIGI?

The Super RIGI is a draft expansion of the 2024 investment incentive regime known as RIGI. The original framework targeted projects of at least 200 million dollars. The expanded version aims to extend incentives to a wider band of high-growth sectors.

What does the IMF expect for Argentine inflation?

The IMF projects roughly 25 percent inflation for 2026, down from 31.5 percent at the end of 2025. Single-digit inflation is expected by 2028, with a staff projection of 7.5 percent that year.

Where did the riesgo país close on the day of the speech?

The Argentine riesgo país closed at 496 basis points on May 28. The level is far below the 2024 peaks recorded during the administration's first year. Markets read it as broadly supportive of the policy direction.

When is the next major political test for Milei?

The October legislative midterm is the next major electoral milestone. Argentine voters will renew half of the lower chamber and one third of the Senate. A strong showing would expand La Libertad Avanza's capacity to push through the Super RIGI and the state-shrinking reform.

Connected Coverage

For the regional security context, see our piece on the Santiago five-country security pact. Also read our coverage of Colombia's central bank autonomy ruling and the Peruvian segunda vuelta market read.

The Rio Times - Friday, May 29, 2026 - 03:00 BRT - By Sofia Gabriela Martinez

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