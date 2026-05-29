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AAHI's SLA-SE Adjuvant Technology Powers Lilly's Acquisition Of Curevo's Next-Generation Shingles Vaccine

AAHI's SLA-SE Adjuvant Technology Powers Lilly's Acquisition Of Curevo's Next-Generation Shingles Vaccine


2026-05-29 07:00:28
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) SLA-SE adjuvant validated as a superior vaccine technology to protect people from infectious disease without debilitating side effects



The Access to Advanced Health Institute (AAHI), a nonprofit biotech organization dedicated to developing vaccines and technologies for global health, today congratulates Eli Lilly and Company and Curevo Vaccine on Lilly's acquisition of Curevo.

Curevo's lead asset, amezosvatein (CRV-101), is a Phase 3-ready subunit vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) that incorporates AAHI's proprietary SLA-SE adjuvant. The acquisition underscores the growing recognition of next-generation adjuvants that can deliver improved tolerability and strong immune responses.

“SLA-SE represents a significant advancement in adjuvant technology, designed to elicit robust T-cell immunity with a favorable safety profile,” said Keeley Foley, CEO of AAHI.“We are thrilled that this technology, developed at AAHI, is now positioned to reach people through Lilly's world-class development and commercial capabilities.”

Importantly, AAHI retains rights to license and develop SLA-SE adjuvant for uses outside the shingles (varicella zoster virus) vaccine field. This includes in combination with other antigens for a wide range of infectious diseases, cancer vaccines, and additional indications.

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Mid-East Info

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