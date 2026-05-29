Obsession Review: Is Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette's Film A Creepy Masterpiece Or Overhyped Horror Movie?

As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation of premiere performance times and ticket prices. Obsession, a horror thriller, will reach Indian theatres on May 29, 2026. Curry Barker wrote and directed the picture, which has been well-received by viewers. Read on to find out what social media people are saying about it.

Obsession, a horror film directed by Michael Johnston and starring Inde Navarrette, was released in India on Friday, May 29, 2026. The picture was released in the United States on May 15, 2026, and did extremely well at the box office.

The film is now gaining popularity in India, and people are actively discussing it on the social networking site X (previously Twitter). Continue reading to find out what X users are saying about the film.

Obsession X Review

The film has received mixed reviews on social media. While some people are complimenting the film for its scary themes and labelling it generally "good," others have pointed out various shortcomings.

A 96% on Rotten Tomatoes for #Obsession!! It's basically a wild, grotesque horror movie that takes a giant sledgehammer to romantic obsession and "nice guys." Body horror, intense tension, and pure madness!! We are so back!! twitter/gjPBfWYXB9

- AltBollywoodPaglu (@altbollywoodpg3) May 29, 2026

One X user wrote, "Watched Obsession (2026) Peak Horror Padam (film). inde navarrette (new crush)." Another user seemed like she liked the film calling it "overall good". She wrote, "inde navarrette the woman/actress u are... wow. the movie overall was good.. i will say tho im not a big fan of the ending. but the way she turns her emotions on & off is so eerie. this is def more of a psych thriller than horror.... but the jump scares got me. 9/10."

Watched Obsession (2026)Peak Horror Padam navarrette (new crush).

- SonGoKu (@MeSonGoku07) May 29, 2026

Meanwhile, other internet users labelled it a "bad watch," citing its sluggish tempo and uninteresting storyline. One user wrote, "#Obsession Bad watch Interesting concept where a wish backfires on the hero, but the execution is terrible. Slow pacing, boring screenplay, no horror, and no engagement Only Inde Navarrette stands out. 1.6/5."Meanwhile, other internet users labelled it a "bad watch," citing its sluggish tempo and uninteresting storyline.

#obsession is one of the coolest, most disturbing audio visual psychological torture porn ever made. Fcking uncompromising 10/10 that will hunt you days after watching it. #1655 krisszthekomisz (@komiszkrissz) May 29, 2026

inde navarrette the woman/actress u are... wow. the movie overall was good.. i will say tho im not a big fan of the ending. but the way she turns her emotions on & off is so eerie. this is def more of a psych thriller than horror.... but the jump scares got me. 9/10 twitter/l605C981E0

- ❤︎ (@4gramzinawood) May 29, 2026

Obsession movie's box office collection

The film is produced by Blumhouse Productions, and the company's CEO, Jason Blum, recently took to his X account to share an update on its box-office performance in the United States.

When she took that barrel out of her It gave me flashbacks #obsession twitter/lYYLx68jOG

- Yosef (@iamherpderp) May 29, 2026

Obsession: Cast and Crew Details

Aside from Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, the film features Cooper Tomlinson and Megan Lawless in prominent roles. The film is produced by James Harris, Christian Mercuri, and Roman Viaris-de-Lesegno. The film's soundtrack was composed by Rock Burwell, and Taylor Clemons handled cinematography. Curry Barker edited the film. Notably, the film has received an 8.2 out of 10 thus far.