System To Kaalidas 2: Top 5 Trending Movies On Amazon Prime Video This Week

Wondering what to watch on Prime Video? Here are the top 5 trending movies on the platform right now, featuring a gripping Jyothika thriller and a mix of entertaining, must-watch films for all moods.

Amazon Prime Video always keeps its library fresh with new content for viewers. We've put together a list of the top movies currently trending on the platform. Thrillers are clearly ruling the charts right now. This gallery covers the top 5 films, from Jyothika's 'System' to 'Gaayapadda Simham'.The film 'System' is currently trending at number one on Prime Video. It stars Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and South Indian star Jyothika in lead roles. The movie is a courtroom thriller, and Sonakshi Sinha delivers a fantastic performance. However, Jyothika's character is completely unexpected. She plays a court employee who knows all the legal loopholes. The story follows how she uses these loopholes to get her revenge through the court itself, without getting caught. This film is a huge hit with OTT audiences. Definitely don't miss this one thriller stars John Krasinski and Sienna Miller in the main roles. The film is trending at number two on Prime Video. Fans who love action thrillers should absolutely not miss this movie Ranganathan stars in this film, directed by Vignesh Shivan. The movie didn't do very well in theatres, but it is getting a great reception on OTT. It is currently trending at the number three spot on Prime Video one is a Tamil crime thriller. The movie features Bharath, Sangeetha Nair, and Ajay Karthi in key roles. The film is a gripping serial murder investigation drama. It is trending at number four on Prime Video Bhascker stars in this fun entertainer. The movie is trending at number five on Prime Video. Audiences looking for some light-hearted entertainment can check this film out.