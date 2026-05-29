Chinese Ex-Train Driver Creates AI Zombie Short Film For Rs 42,000, Gets Hollywood Job Offer

A young man from China has created a viral AI-generated short film in just 10 days with a budget of only 3,000 yuan (US$440) - a project that ultimately caught the attention of a Hollywood director eager to hire him. The creator, 29-year-old Liu Ziyu from Xinping County in southwestern China's Yunnan province, released his AI-powered short film Zombie Scavenger on Chinese social media platforms on May 9, according to the Chuncheng Evening News.

What began as a low-budget passion project soon exploded into an international sensation after renowned Hollywood-based AI filmmaker PJ Accetturo publicly praised the work online the very next day.

“This is one of the best short films I have seen in years,” wrote Accetturo.

“If anyone can find the director, please link his socials. I would love to hire him but I cannot find him, I think he is a Chinese creator on Douyin,” the director added.

The endorsement triggered massive curiosity online, helping Zombie Scavenger rack up more than 60 million views globally. Internet users eventually connected Accetturo's message to Liu, who responded with remarkable humility.

“I do not speak English. I want to focus on my work in China,” Liu said honestly.

Despite the Hollywood buzz, Liu revealed that he currently has no immediate plans to move to the United States. However, he confirmed that he has exchanged several letters with Accetturo's team, who encouraged him to reach out if he ever wishes to create advertisements or films in the US market.

“Right now, I do not have a plan to go to the US. For me, they are like my friends in the US,” Liu was quoted as saying.

The three-and-a-half-minute short film, designed in a striking Atompunk style, tells an emotional love story between a robot and a model doll. Liu said the project drew inspiration from WALL-E, the beloved Disney sci-fi romance film released in 2008.

Even more astonishing is the fact that Liu completed the entire production alone within 10 days, spending only on software subscriptions and AI-generation tokens.

Liu does not come from a technology or art background. He graduated from a technical school specialising in combustion engine driving and maintenance. Before becoming a wedding photographer, he spent three years working as a train driver.

His journey into AI filmmaking began only earlier this year after his parents asked him to create promotional material for the opening ceremony of their family-owned hotel. What started as a simple family assignment quickly evolved into a breakthrough creative career.

Liu also shared the technique behind his cinematic AI outputs, explaining that successful AI prompting requires emotional and logical clarity.

“My prompt formula is: movement plus motivation plus mood, rather than simply telling AI to do what movements,” said Liu.

The intellectual property rights for Zombie Scavenger have already been authorised to a Chinese film company, with Liu overseeing the core narrative direction of the story.

Despite his overnight fame and growing international recognition, Liu insists he remains grounded and focused on learning.

“I hate becoming dizzy with a short-term success. I will continue studying,” said Liu.

“I look forward to my next work project and hope it can also pass the scrutiny of the public.”