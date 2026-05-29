MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Golf Gear Direct, one of Europe's largest online retailers of electric golf trolleys with over 30 years in the industry, is highlighting how many UK golfers are significantly overspending on electric trolleys when excellent value options are available.

The retailer - an authorised PowaKaddy and Motocaddy partner - stocks a full range from entry-level models like the PowaKaddy FX1 through to GPS-equipped trolleys, all backed by a Lowest Price Promise Guarantee and free next-day delivery on selected products. With lithium battery models now offering 5-year warranties and 18–36 hole range, Golf Gear Direct says the value case for switching from a push trolley has never been stronger. The retailer is urging golfers to compare models before summer purchasing decisions are made including the best value electric golf trolleys in the UK.

About Golf Gear Direct

Golf Gear Direct is a prominent UK-based retailer specializing in high-quality golf equipment, with over 32 years of industry experience. As one of Europe's largest online suppliers, the company is particularly well-regarded for its extensive inventory of electric golf trolleys, featuring leading brands such as PowaKaddy, Motocaddy, and Ben Sayers.

The company prides itself on combining competitive pricing with expert customer service. They offer a "Lowest Price Promise Guarantee" to ensure value, often accompanied by incentives like free next-day delivery on selected items and complimentary gifts with trolley purchases. Beyond trolleys, Golf Gear Direct provides a comprehensive range of products, including clubs, bags, apparel, and technology, as well as professional services like custom fitting for the latest models. Their longstanding reputation and 5-star customer ratings reflect a commitment to supporting golfers of all levels with reliable gear and informed advice.

More information about Golf Gear Direct can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative of the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.

