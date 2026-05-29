MEDICLIN AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

MEDICLIN AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

29.05.2026 / 11:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Annual General Meeting (AGM)

MEDICLIN AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions



Stable performance in a challenging market environment

Discharge granted to the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board Dividend of EUR 0.04 per share approved

Offenburg, 29 May 2026 – The Annual General Meeting of MEDICLIN AG (Ticker: MED; WKN 659 510) took place yesterday, Thursday 28 May 2026, in virtual form. Management Board and Supervisory Board thanked the shareholders for their trust and constructive participation. The Management Board summarised the key results of the past financial year and reflected on the company's business performance.

“Our earnings performance was supported in particular by targeted efficiency improvements and structural optimisations. The successful course of the 2025 financial year confirms that our strategic direction is proving effective,” said Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN AG, adding:“MEDICLIN continues to have a solid financial footing and benefits from stable demand for our services.”

“At the same time, the market environment remains shaped by regulatory developments and structural adjustments in the hospital sector,” says Thomas Piefke, COO of MEDICLIN, adding that the Group nevertheless considers itself well positioned to meet the associated challenges.

Information on the Annual General Meeting

All resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board were approved by a majority. 90.76 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders approved the resolution on the appropriation of retained earnings and the distribution of a dividend by a majority of 99.68 %. The Management Board and Supervisory Board were each discharged by a majority of 98.79 %.

KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor and group auditor by a majority of 99.08 % and by a majority of 99.99 as auditor of the sustainability reporting for the 2026 financial year %. In addition, the Annual General Meeting confirmed the remuneration system for the Management Board by a majority of 98.70 %.

The full voting results are available via the following link (German only).

MEDICLIN will publish its interim report for the first half of 2026 on 30 July.

CONTACT

Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Ender Gülcan | T. +49 781488326 |...

MEDICLIN AG | Okenstraße 27 | 77625 Offenburg

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft is one of Germany's leading healthcare providers, specialising in rehabilitation. MEDICLIN operates 31 clinics, six care homes and ten medical care centres across Germany. MEDICLIN employs around 9,900 staff and treats approximately 213,000 patients each year. Through a strong network, MEDICLIN offers integrated care from the initial consultation through to surgery and subsequent rehabilitation, right through to outpatient aftercare. Medical and therapeutic staff, as well as nursing staff, work together in close coordination. MEDICLIN tailors the care and support provided to people in need of care to their individual needs and personal requirements. MEDICLIN is a company within the ASKLEPIOS Group.

29.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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