South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile To Arrive In India Today

MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg/New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile will arrive in New Delhi on Friday for a six-day visit to India. He will be accompanied by his wife Humile Mashatile.

The last official visit by a Head of State from South Africa was in 2019 when President Cyril Ramaphosa was Chief-Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations. Mashatile, who will be South Africa's second Deputy President to visit India, will hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on June 2. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on the same day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

"Through this Working Visit, Deputy President Mashatile is expected to cement the bilateral relations with the business leaders and investors from India through a Roundtable discussion which aims to attract more investment for both countries," the South African Presidency said in a statement.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by South Africa's Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Thandi Moraka, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina and Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele.

After concluding his engagements in Delhi, he will emplane for Hyderabad.

"South Africa and India enjoy a long relationship together which is based on shared history, cultural ties, and a shared vision of the world through its principled approach on non-alignment and supporting the development of the Global South through its promotion of South-South partnerships," read the statement issued by the South African Presidency.

"Both South Africa and India are represented in many multilateral formations that promote this commitment to the development of the Global South and include membership to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), BRICS, IBSA, G20 and IORA," it added.

On May 13, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola in New Delhi, discussing various aspects of strategic partnership and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

"Glad to meet FM Ronald Lamola of South Africa this evening. Reviewed different aspects of our Strategic Partnership. Also discussed multilateral issues of mutual interest. Agreed on the need to intensify our interactions through institutional mechanisms," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Lamola thanked India for its efforts in promoting international discourse on topical and forward-looking issues by hosting BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. He expressed South Africa's commitment to strengthening ties with India on a bilateral level.

"Thank you Minister S Jaishankar and the Government of India for hosting the South African delegation and for India's efforts to promote international discourse on topical and forward-looking issues by hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting," Lamola wrote on X.

"South Africa and India have enjoyed close and meaningful relations since the establishment of Diplomatic Relations over 30-years ago and that the relationship is one of significance to South Africa. We are committed to deepening and strengthening ties with India on a bilateral level, and to ensure that the relationship with India reaches its full potential, for the benefit of both populations," he added.

Last November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited South Africa to attend the 20th G20 Leaders' Summit. On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi also met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other world leaders.