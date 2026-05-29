Nepal Celebrates 19Th Republic Day With Parade, Cultural Activities

Nepal on Friday is celebrating the 19th year of the adaptation of republic system in the nation, organising various programmes.

On Wednesday morning a special procession was organised in the Nepal Army Pavilion, commonly known as "Tundikhel", showcasing various cultural activities and a parade by security forces and civil organisations. The event also was observed by President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister Balendra Shah, Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma, Lower House speaker Dol Prasad Aryal, National Assembly Chair Narayan Dahal amongst others.

President's Republic Day Message

In his message of best wishes on the occasion of the 19th Republic Day today, President Paudel stressed the need for collaboration among all levels of government, the private sector and civil society to achieve the Constitution's vision of social justice, economic prosperity and inclusive development.

He said, "On the occasion of Republic Day, I sincerely urge all political parties, civil society and concerned stakeholders to contribute from their respective fields towards building a civilized, prosperous and harmonious society while safeguarding Nepal's independence, sovereignty, geographical integrity, national unity, national interest and self-respect, and achieving sustainable, broad-based and equitable economic growth."

President Paudel also expressed respect for the leaders of various political movements that contributed to the establishment of the republic and highly appreciated the role of ordinary citizens, the public and political activists who participated in those movements. "I pay heartfelt tribute to all known and unknown martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives for the establishment of the democratic republic," he said. "I hope this historic day will further strengthen the spirit of mutual trust, cooperation and national unity among all Nepalis."

The Journey to a Republic

Nepal observes Jestha 15 every year as Republic Day, commemorating the historic declaration of a republic by the first meeting of the popularly elected Constituent Assembly on Jestha 15, 2065, following the long struggle and sacrifices of the Nepali people.

After the success of People's Movement II succeeding to overthrow over two centuries old monarchy system, Nepal re-established the democracy on 2006.

The first meeting of the Constituent Assembly on 28th May, 2008 declared Nepal a Federal Democratic Republic. Though the parliament at that time was dissolved after failing to promulgate a new constitution, which it was destined to, Nepal finally got its first republican constitution with federalism in 2015. It also is regarded as a milestone to formally end a decade-long Maoist insurgency. (ANI)

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