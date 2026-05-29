Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru: 5 Scenic Hill Stations Within 300 Km For A Perfect Escape

Escape Bengaluru's chaos with these scenic hill stations within 300 km, offering cool weather, lush greenery, waterfalls, coffee estates, adventure activities, and peaceful landscapes perfect for relaxing weekend road trips.

Rolling coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and scenic waterfalls make Coorg a favourite weekend escape from Bengaluru. The region's calm atmosphere and cool climate create the perfect setting for relaxation and nature lovers.

Ooty's winding roads, toy train rides, botanical gardens, and cool weather continue attracting travellers throughout the year. The hill station blends old-world charm with breathtaking valley views and peaceful lakes.

Sakleshpur is known for its lush greenery, rolling hills, railway bridges, and scenic coffee plantations hidden in the Western Ghats. The peaceful atmosphere and misty landscapes make it a perfect road-trip destination near Bengaluru.

Kodaikanal charms visitors with its pine forests, lakes, waterfalls, and cool mountain breeze throughout the year. From boating on Kodai Lake to exploring Coaker's Walk, the hill town offers a perfect mix of relaxation and natural beauty.

Chikkamagaluru is famous for its lush green mountains, trekking trails, and endless coffee estates spread across the Western Ghats. Early morning views here feel magical, especially during monsoon and winter months.