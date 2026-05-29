'Go And Buy A Mirror...': Harmanpreet Reveals Coach Muzumdar's Blunt Message Behind India's ODI WC Turnaround

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has revealed the blunt dressing-room message from head coach Amol Muzumdar after the team's third consecutive defeat at the Women's World Cup 2025, admitting that the reality check played a key role in India's remarkable turnaround en route to lifting the title.

Harmanpreet recalled how the atmosphere in the dressing room changed following India's defeat to England, which came after successive losses and left the team staring at an early exit from the tournament.

“After the England match, I think Amol sir was the only one who spoke, and he was very straightforward. Everybody took it in the right spirit because we all knew there was nothing wrong in what he was saying. That was the first time I saw his volume go a little high because he is usually a very soft-spoken person. I remember him saying, 'Go and buy a mirror and see what you're doing and what you need to do at that stage'" Harmanpreet said on JioStar.

After starting off with two wins, India had endured a difficult phase in the middle of their Women's World Cup 2025 campaign with three losses on the trot, including the defeat against England that pushed them to the brink. However, the team responded strongly under pressure, registering a crucial win over New Zealand to stay alive in the competition.

The momentum shift continued in the knockout stages as India stunned Australia in the semifinal before defeating South Africa in the final to clinch the Women's World Cup title in memorable fashion.

Harmanpreet also spoke about consciously staying away from social media during major tournaments, saying that avoiding outside noise helps her remain mentally fresh and focused on the game.

“I don't use social media much because I think it can drain you mentally. So, I don't read stuff, especially during tournaments, whether I'm doing well or not,” she said.

“I don't like to read too much into it. Maybe after the tournament, I go through a few things, which I think is important. Because I also know that if I'm doing well, I know I'm doing well, and if I'm not doing well, I don't need to read what others are thinking or take advice from everyone,” she added.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet and Co. are currently taking part in the three match T20I series against England, which is crucial for T20 World Cup 2026 preparation.