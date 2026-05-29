President Lukashenko Calls For Faster EAEU Integration And Common Financial Market
According to Lukashenko, the further development of the union should focus on the timely fulfillment of previously agreed strategic commitments without postponement.
“The declaration on the further development of integration processes must be implemented without delaying deadlines or referring to various objective reasons,” he stated.
The President identified priority areas as the completion of regulatory work related to the common financial market, the development of the electronic digital signature system, and the elimination of remaining barriers in mutual trade.
“We are discussing artificial intelligence, while issues related to the practical implementation of digital signatures remain unresolved. Since we agreed to pursue deep economic integration, all goals and objectives of the Union must be implemented in a timely and comprehensive manner,” Lukashenko emphasized.--
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