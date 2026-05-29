Uzbekistan Unveils Digital Branch Of Green University For Climate Education

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A Digital branch of the Central Asian University for Environmental Studies and Climate Change (Green University) has been presented in Tashkent, Trend reports via the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The presentation was attended by Green University Rector Bakhtiyor Pulatov, representatives of the National Center for Climate Change, and officials from NeoDigital Company, including Technical Director Shokhjon Khakimov, Project Manager Saule Mukadamova, and HR and PR Advisor Danata Davronova.

The new platform will deliver English-language academic programs through a distance learning format, with the aim of expanding access to environmental education across Uzbekistan, Central Asia, and international audiences.

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