Tokayev Calls For Creation Of Digital Transport Corridors Across EAEU
He noted that the Eurasian transport framework represents a high-tech system of international routes connecting key markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It consists of an extensive network of through corridors with a total length of more than 50,000 kilometers, of which over 10,000 kilometers pass through Kazakhstan.
“To maintain a key role in the global system of trade and economic relations, we all need further development and digitalization of cross-border infrastructure. Flexible logistics solutions, supply stability, and faster cargo processing will significantly increase transit flows within the Eurasian Economic Union. That is why, since the end of last year, we have been systematically introducing such a tool as smart cargo, operating on a single-window principle,” Tokayev said.--
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