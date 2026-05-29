President Tokayev Calls For Expanding EAEU's Global Economic Reach

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)There is a need to further expand the Eurasian Economic Union's (EAEU) external connectivity, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, Trend reports.

Tokayev stressed the importance of strengthening the Union's ties with the Arab world, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, as well as with reputable regional economic associations.

“At the current stage, negotiations with India on the creation of a free trade zone are being actively promoted. I believe this work deserves attention,” he said.

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