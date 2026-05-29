403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
“Madiar” Showcases Nighttime Strikes On Russian Military Targets In Crimea And TOT
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert“Madiar” Brovdi, on Facebook, where he posted a video of the strike, according to Ukrinform.
Among the targets struck were:
-
the“ST-68” radar station with a radar-transparent dome in the temporarily occupied city of Feodosia (Crimea);
the“Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the temporarily occupied town of Novofedorivka (Crimea);
railway tank cars carrying fuel and lubricants in the temporarily occupied city of Makiivka, Donetsk region;
a logistics depot in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk region;
an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied city of Rubizhne, Luhansk region;
a mobile fire group of invaders in the temporarily occupied Khryashchuvate, Luhansk region.
As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of a Russian military radar station in the temporarily occupied Crimea and a number of other enemy targets in the Donetsk region.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment