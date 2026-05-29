“Madiar” Showcases Nighttime Strikes On Russian Military Targets In Crimea And TOT

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of a Russian military radar station in the temporarily occupied Crimea and a number of other enemy targets in the Donetsk region.

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