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“Madiar” Showcases Nighttime Strikes On Russian Military Targets In Crimea And TOT

“Madiar” Showcases Nighttime Strikes On Russian Military Targets In Crimea And TOT


2026-05-29 06:36:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert“Madiar” Brovdi, on Facebook, where he posted a video of the strike, according to Ukrinform.

Among the targets struck were:

  • the“ST-68” radar station with a radar-transparent dome in the temporarily occupied city of Feodosia (Crimea);
  • the“Pantsir-S1” anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the temporarily occupied town of Novofedorivka (Crimea);
  • railway tank cars carrying fuel and lubricants in the temporarily occupied city of Makiivka, Donetsk region;
  • a logistics depot in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk region;
  • an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied city of Rubizhne, Luhansk region;
  • a mobile fire group of invaders in the temporarily occupied Khryashchuvate, Luhansk region.

Read also: Russians shell children's playground in Kherson: one person killed, mother and two daughters injured

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of a Russian military radar station in the temporarily occupied Crimea and a number of other enemy targets in the Donetsk region.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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