Azerbaijani Military Police Delegation Visits Lithuania

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In line with the development program for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, a delegation from the Military Police Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has visited Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

During the visit, the delegation led by Major General Elgun Aliyev, Deputy Head of the Main Department of Internal Security and Investigations at the Ministry of Defence and Head of the Military Police Department, visited the administrative building of the Lithuanian Military Police.

The Azerbaijani representatives were introduced to the organization of military police services in Lithuania, including management mechanisms and the specifics of daily operational activities.

Within the framework of the visit, the guests were briefed on the duties of the Lithuanian Military Police in both peacetime and wartime conditions, as well as its activities within NATO structures.

The meeting also included discussions on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the field of military policing between the two countries.

Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding mutual experience exchange in order to enhance the professional training of personnel and improve joint operational capabilities.