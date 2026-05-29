Specialty Oleochemicals Market Size To Surpass USD 22.74 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Specialty Oleochemicals Market Expected to Reach USD 5.36 Billion by 2035 While Europe Market Set to Hit USD 4.02 Billion Driven by Sustainable Chemical Adoption

Austin, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Specialty Oleochemicals Market

The market growth is driven by the rising demand for clean beauty and natural personal care products is increasing use of specialty ester and glycerol-based oleochemicals in cosmetic formulations. Specialty oleochemicals refer to the premium chemical derivatives made from naturally occurring fats and oils by means of esterification, amidation, ethoxylation, and other conversion processes.









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Rising Demand for Bio-based Chemicals and Natural Ingredients Drive Market Growth Globally

The commercial impetus behind the use of specialty oleochemicals is amplified by the presence of several independent demand factors that work concurrently within various end markets. In personal care products, there is structural pressure from consumers to adopt more natural, clean-label, and sustainably sourced cosmetic products, thus providing steady demand in terms of both volume and pricing for specialty oleochemical emollients, emulsifiers, and conditioners. In food products, novel uses of specialty esters in food-contact products have received regulatory approvals.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Specialty esters remained the leading product type in terms of market revenue share in 2025 at 34.72% due to the extensive utility of this group of products ranging from personal care emollients to food-grade lubricants. The highest growth rate was observed among alkoxylates due to increasing demand for bio-based nonionic surfactants in industrial cleaning, textile processing, and agrochemical applications globally.

By Application

The largest single applications market share segment in 2025 continued to be personal care and cosmetics at 28.47% due to the increasing demand for natural, botanical, and sustainable cosmetic ingredients from consumers globally. Lubricants and metalworking fluids were growing the fastest due to increasingly stringent regulations requiring the use of degradable lubricants in many operational environments.

By Raw Material

The palm oil segment dominated the specialty oleochemicals market due to its high yield efficiency, cost competitiveness, and widespread availability across major producing countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia. The soybean oil segment is projected to witness the fastest growth owing to increasing demand for renewable and non-palm-based oleochemical feedstocks, particularly in North America and Europe.

By End User

The cosmetics manufacturers segment dominated the specialty oleochemicals market in 2025 due to the strong demand for natural, bio-based, and skin-friendly ingredients in personal care, and beauty products. The industrial manufacturers segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2026–2035 owing to increasing adoption of specialty oleochemicals in lubricants, coatings, polymers, surfactants, and bio-based industrial formulations.

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Regional Insights:

The North America region held a market share of approximately 24.82% in total global Specialty Oleochemicals market revenues during the year 2025, whereas the USA region contributed to almost 82.63% in terms of total North American region revenues. Some of the important characteristics of demand in North America include high-value consumption per unit of specialty oleochemicals used for pharmaceutical and personal care products.

The U.S. Specialty Oleochemicals Market was valued at approximately USD 2.84 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5.36 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.56%. The U.S. ranks as the second-largest domestic market for specialty oleochemicals because of their high demand in industries such as cosmetics, food processing, pharmaceutical, and lubricants. The use of bio-based chemicals is motivated by the need to provide sustainable products through regulation and corporate initiative, according to many consumer goods firms.

The Europe specialty oleochemicals market was valued at USD 2.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.02 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.12%. Driven by rising demand for bio-based chemicals, sustainable industrial solutions, and natural ingredients in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemical applications.

In 2025, Asia Pacific was the dominating region for the global specialty oleochemicals market and had a share of 43.74% of the entire market's revenue. The two countries responsible for producing the most revenue for the region are Indonesia and Malaysia due to their production of palm oil.

Key Players:



Evonik Industries AG

Croda International Plc

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Wilmar International Ltd.

KLK OLEO (Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad)

IOI Corporation Berhad

Cargill Incorporated

Oleon NV (Avril Group)

BASF SE

Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Godrej Industries Ltd.

PT. Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Kao Corporation

Corbion NV

P&G Chemicals

Stepan Company

Twin Rivers Technologies Inc.

Musim Mas Group

Novonesis (Novozymes) VVF Group

Recent Developments:

2025: Evonik Industries launched its TEGO bio-based specialty ester emulsifier line for premium personal care applications, achieving COSMOS certification and immediate adoption by European luxury cosmetics brands seeking transparent sustainable ingredient documentation for clean beauty positioning.

2024: Emery Oleochemicals completed the expansion of its Oleochemical Technology Centre in Malaysia, adding advanced enzymatic esterification capabilities that enable production of next-generation specialty ester grades with improved purity profiles for pharmaceutical and food-grade applications.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Product Performance & Formulation Efficiency Metrics – helps you understand demand trends across specialty esters, fatty acid methyl esters, fatty amines, fatty amides, alkoxylates, and glycerol esters while evaluating formulation performance, chemical stability, and functional efficiency improvements.

Raw Material Performance & Sustainability Metrics – helps you analyze utilization trends of palm oil, soybean oil, coconut oil, tallow, and other renewable feedstocks along with sustainability improvements, renewable sourcing practices, and reduced dependence on petrochemical-based materials.

Application Performance & Industrial Utility Metrics – helps you identify demand patterns across personal care, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, lubricants, agrochemicals, polymers, and coatings while assessing biodegradability, product efficiency, and sustainable application performance.

Manufacturing Efficiency & Environmental Impact Metrics – helps you evaluate reductions in processing waste, raw material losses, production inefficiencies, and environmental impact through advanced oleochemical manufacturing and green chemistry practices.

End-User Adoption & Industrial Productivity Metrics – helps you uncover insights into adoption trends among cosmetics manufacturers, food processors, pharmaceutical companies, and industrial manufacturers while analyzing improvements in manufacturing productivity, compliance standards, and product quality. Competitive Landscape & Sustainable Chemical Innovation Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key specialty oleochemical manufacturers based on sustainable product development, application expansion, renewable feedstock integration, production capabilities, and recent industry advancements globally.

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