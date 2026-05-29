16 Transgenders In Telangana Appointed As 'Eagle Team' In HYDRAA

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 29 (IANS) In a novel initiative the Telangana government's Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has provided employment opportunities to 16 transgenders.

Eleven trans women and five trans men have joined HYDRAA, which has been in the news in recent times for removing encroachments on water bodies and government lands in and around Hyderabad.

The new recruits said that employment at HYDRAA has brought a new light into their lives and the dignity bestowed by this job has instilled a deep sense of self-confidence within them.

According to an official release on Friday, these 16 people are ready to perform their duties anywhere and at any time. They are actively participating in the removal of encroachments on lakes and drainage channels, and are at the forefront of protecting public parks and lands designated for community use in the state.

Undeterred by the stature or influence of encroachers, they perform their duties fearlessly and play an integral role in safeguarding public assets in Telangana.

They assert that the employment they secured at HYDRAA represents far more than just a means of livelihood; it signifies a newfound identity for their lives.

They express that wearing the HYDRAA uniform is a matter of great honour for them and shared their immense joy at being designated the 'HYDRA Eagle Team' and being fully integrated into operational duties.

The transgender team members played a pivotal role in successfully protecting 862 acres of government land in Ailapur, located in the Aminpur Mandal of Sangareddy district. Recently, they played an active role in saving the Edulakunta lake in Madhapur.

They play a key role in tasks such as persuading the public, engaging with women to de-escalate tensions, and facilitating coordination between officials and the community.

HYDRA officials say they have a natural ability to understand and empathise with people's emotions and have been commended for consistently achieving excellent results in their fieldwork.

Transgenders currently working with HYDRAA are now providing financial support to their families.

They are earning a steady monthly income, and their standing within society has improved. Most importantly, their self-confidence has been bolstered by the realisation that "we, too, are capable of making a meaningful contribution through our work."

“We were begging for a livelihood. In the past, wherever we went, we were subjected to ridicule. If we asked for work, we were turned away. But now, when we step out in uniform to perform our duties, everyone speaks to us with respect,” said Tanshi Rai.

“Given the opportunity, transgender individuals can excel in any field. Our duties at HYDRAA serve as a living testament to this fact. At HYDRAA, everyone-from the officials to every other staff member-extends their full cooperation to us. We are treated as equals in the performance of our duties,” said Gayatri.