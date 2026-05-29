Viral Video: Lucknow Man Walks Dog While Riding Scooter, Internet Calls It 'Peak Nawabi' (WATCH)

If you own a dog, you are aware that walking your pet is a regular part of the day. While some individuals only stroll about their area with their pets, others take long walks in the evening. But one man from Lucknow appears to have discovered a very "nawabi" and distinctive method of bringing his dog on a walk. The internet is delighted by a now-viral Instagram video that shows a man riding a scooter while his dog peacefully walks behind him.

Social media users from Lucknow have responded particularly well to the video, with many joking that only the city of Nawabs could make something as commonplace as walking a dog appear as carefree and fashionable.

The video was shared by the Instagram page @adhyayan_pandey_jii. The caption of the post read, "Uncle log ab scooty se kutta tehla rahe hain." Meanwhile, the text written in the video read, "Amazing view in Lucknow." The short clip shows a man slowly riding his scooter while his dog comfortably walks alongside him on the road. The unusual sight quickly grabbed attention online because of how effortlessly calm both the man and the dog looked in the video.

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A post shared by Adhyayan (@adhyayan_pandey_jii)

How Did Social Media React?

Users quickly posted amusing responses in the comments area of the video once it became viral.

"Kutta scooty ko tehla raha hai lagta hai" was a joke made by one user. Another commented, "Khud nahi tehel rahe was personal"

A third user wrote,“No helmet, riding with one hand on a footpath.. do we want to celebrate it?” Several people also said the clip perfectly captured Lucknow's famous nawabi culture.

"City of nawabs for a reason," read one comment.

Another user wrote, "This can happen only in Lucknow that's why people call the people of Lucknow Nawabs."

The lighthearted clip has now gone viral on Instagram, leaving many users entertained with its uniquely Lucknow-style charm and humour.