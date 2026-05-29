403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Prosafe SE: Annual General Meeting Completed
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 29 May 2026 – The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Prosafe SE (the "Company") was held today as a virtual meeting via Lumi. All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the notice of the AGM. The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached hereto and can be downloaded from and .
For further information, please contact:
Reese McNeel, CFO Phone: +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
-
Prosafe AGM 29052026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment