Defence Minister Singh Releases Commemorative Book With Testimonies Of 100 Soldiers On 'Op Sindoor'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, on Friday unveiled a commemorative book on 'Operation Sindoor', the three-day military operation from May 7- May 10 last year, in wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks, that pulverized multiple terror hideouts inside Pakistan and also dealt a heavy blow on its air force bases.

The commemorative volume will give a rare insight into the valiant and intrepid operation, as it contains the personal testimonies of 100 officers, sailors, airmen and other soldiers who participated in the operation.

The bravehearts of 'Operation Sindoor' are understood to have shared a first-hand account of their heroics and also on how they decimated terror bases in precision strikes almost 100 kms inside Pakistani territory and also how they crippled its critical air force assets to stop its misadventures.

Rajnath Singh also took to X to laud the forces and the military personnel. He termed the publication a tribute to those who executed this operation.

“The commemorative publication on 'Operation Sindoor' released today goes beyond historical account and captures the personal experiences of our brave soldiers while offering insight into the human dimension of modern warfare where leadership, courage, judgment under pressure and commitment translates strategy into success,” the Defence Minister said.

“It is a tribute to those who executed this operation and gives us a connect with the devotion and resilience of our soldiers. Citizens need to draw inspiration from this book and be citizens worthy of the tremendous cost the nation pays to ensure security and maintain sovereignty,” he added.

He described 'Operation Sindoor' as an unprecedented success, where India compelled Pakistan to seek a ceasefire within four days.

The publication was released during a ceremonial function attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh in the national Capital.