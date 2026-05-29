CM Dhami, Nitin Nabin Pay Homage To Former Uttarakhand CM BC Khanduri

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with BJP National President Nitin Nabin, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and other senior party leaders, visited the residence of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri in Dehradun on Friday to pay tribute to the late leader and offer condolences to his family. CM Dhami said Khanduri consistently upheld the organisation's ideology and the spirit of "Nation First", adding that his disciplined leadership and commitment to public service would continue to inspire generations within the party.

Ritu Bhushan Khanduri, Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and daughter of the late former Chief Minister, expressed gratitude for the visit. Speaking to ANI, she said, "I express my deep gratitude to the National President and the National General Secretary for visiting our home and paying tribute to my revered father, General BC Khanduri. Their visit shows their love and respect for my father, and I am very grateful to them."

BJP Strategises for 2027 Assembly Elections

Later, Nitin Nabin and CM Dhami also held meetings with all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Uttarakhand at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, The Madhuban, as part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt said the discussions focused on strengthening the party organisation and electoral strategy.

"Today's first meeting was with MPs and MLAs. The National President focused attention on key points important for winning the 2027 elections. MPs and MLAs have been asked for rural contact so that Prime Minister Modi's 12 years of work reach every village," he said.

"A list of 100 intellectuals from each Assembly constituency will be prepared, and contact will be established with them. Coordination between the government and organisation must be strengthened, and MLAs should help in strengthening booths where teams are incomplete," he added.

Bhatt further said, "For seats where the BJP could not win, MPs and MLAs will be given additional responsibility, and full-time workers will also be deployed. There was no discussion on any MLA survey. For seats won with narrow margins, efforts will be made to increase victory margins."

He also noted that pamphlets and magazines highlighting the government's 10-year tenure and welfare schemes will be prepared and distributed across villages. The meetings are being seen as crucial in shaping the BJP's strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections, with leaders focusing on booth strengthening, voter outreach, and coordination between party organisation and government.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)