BCCI Bans Smart Glasses Within 'PMOA' In IPL, Warns Of Strict Penalties

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has strictly prohibited the possession and use of 'Smart Goggles' or sunglasses within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).

The directive comes after it was brought to the attention of the anti-corruption watchdog that certain companies have been marketing and selling high-tech smart eyewear to players and team support staff, which are equipped with advanced communication features.

According to an internal BCCI ACSU communication, these advanced wearable devices possess capabilities that pose a direct threat to the tournament's strict anti-corruption protocols.

"Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks.

Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an 'Audio/Video Recording Device' and a 'Communication Device'.

"It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of 'Smart Goggles' is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA)," ASCU said in its directives issued to all IPL franchises.

"All players and support staff are directed to deposit such devices with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO), along with their mobile phones and smartwatches, upon entering the PMOA on match days," the directive added.

The ACSU has mandated strict surrender protocols for players and support staff entering PMOA and warned that any complacency or failure to hand over the smart eyewear will result in penalties.

"Failure to deposit such devices shall be deemed a breach of the PMOA protocols and may result in penalties under the PMOA Minimum Standards for IPL 2026," it concluded.

The PMOA is treated as a separate area from the rest of a stadium in terms of accreditation and security. Each entrance into the area will be manned by security staff at all times and access will only be permitted to players, player support staff, match officials, match official support personnel and a limited number of individuals who have been allocated specific accreditation for the area.

As per IPL anti-corruption rules, mobile phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA other than for a few members of the team. The team manager may use a phone in the dressing room area but not in the dugout.

The analyst may use his computer at the analyst table. Player and support staff items i.e. phones, smart watches or any other communication devices, should be turned off and given to the team SLO for storage on arrival at the stadium.

Accredited staff i.e. dressing room attendant, IPL Match Manager, catering staff etc may not take communication devices into the PMOA. Secure boxes will be available at every entrance to securely store device.