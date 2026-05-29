Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Fires At Russian Industrial Sites

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, May 29 (dpa) -- Several Russian regions reported fires and damage on Friday following a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had previously vowed to intensify drone attacks on Russian territory.

In the city of Volzhsky in Russia's Volgograd region, a man was killed at a synthetic fibre factory, Governor Andrei Bocharov said. A woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Bocharov also reported a fire at an unspecified energy facility in southern Volgograd region. A residential building was also damaged.

Authorities in the Yaroslavl region said industrial fuel storage facilities were hit in what Governor Mikhail Yevrayev described as a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack. A fire was being extinguished and no injuries were reported. The road linking the region to Moscow was temporarily closed.

In the port city of Temryuk, debris from a downed drone sparked a fire, authorities there said. No injuries were reported in the resort town on the Sea of Azov.

According to Russia's Defence Ministry, Ukrainian drone attacks targeted 13 Russian regions. As is usual practice, it did not disclose the total number of drones launched by Kiev or provide details of successful strikes. It said 208 drones were shot down.

--NNN-dpa