AFU Deny Russian Claims Of Capture Of Novovasylivka In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram regarding the situation around Novovasylivka in the Velykoburlutsk direction.

“Yesterday, enemy media began massively spreading reports about the alleged capture of the village of Novovasylivka. At the same time, one of the leading Z-channels, 'Rybar' admitted that 'there is no objective video evidence yet,'” the statement reads.

As noted by the military, several days ago, Russian forces from the 344th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division, reinforced by assault groups from the 83rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division, did indeed attempt to enter Novovasylivka. The enemy's intention was promptly exposed. A combined strike was delivered against the assault groups.

Enemy losses have been confirmed: four Russian servicemen were killed, and another surrendered. Some of the personnel, having lost their bearings, scattered into the forest. The search for them continues.

“On May 27–28, the enemy conducted active aerial reconnaissance in this area-likely attempting to locate their own assault troops. Radio traffic in the area is virtually nonexistent. No attempts at logistical support in the direction of Novovasylivka have been recorded. Either the assault troops have been left on a strict 'diet,' or there is no one left to search for,” noted the 16th Army Corps.

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“Against the backdrop of failed operations and significant losses among enemy units, there are reports of demoralization, disorientation, panic, and instances of refusal to carry out orders among enemy personnel. Novovasylivka is under the full control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the military stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have denied reports that Russian troops allegedly captured the village of Hraniv in the Derhachi community in the Kharkiv region.

Photo: 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after General-Horunzhy Mark Bezruchko