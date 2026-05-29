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FM Sybiha: Russian Drone Incident In Romania Confirms Threat Of Russian Aggression Against All Of Europe


2026-05-29 06:04:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

“The recent incursion of a Russian drone into the Romanian airspace and its explosion in the residential area of Galaț proved once again that Russian aggression poses a real threat to the Black Sea region and the entire Europe,” the minister noted.

In this context, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy emphasized that strengthening support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on the aggressor remain critical for restoring peace and security in the region.

Read also: Sybiha after UN Security Council meeting: Tougher pressure on Russia neede

“Bolstering Ukraine's air defense is also a strategic task - to protect not only our country, but also reduce risks for our neighbours. Ukraine stands firmly by Romania. We are ready to work closely together to strengthen protection from such threats,” the foreign minister assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the city of Galați in eastern Romania, a drone crashed into a multi-story residential building, injuring two people. Subsequently, the Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the drone was Russian.

Following this, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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