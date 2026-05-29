GEF Chief Arrives In Uzbekistan Ahead Of Global Environment Assembly
His arrival at Samarkand International Airport was followed by a formal reception hosted by representatives of Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, led by First Deputy Minister of Ecology Obidjon Kudratov.
The visiting delegation was then taken to the Silk Road Samarkand tourist complex, which will serve as the main venue for the upcoming assembly and related international events.--
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