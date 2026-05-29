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GEF Chief Arrives In Uzbekistan Ahead Of Global Environment Assembly

GEF Chief Arrives In Uzbekistan Ahead Of Global Environment Assembly


2026-05-29 06:04:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Claude Gascon, Acting CEO and Chief Strategy and Operations Officer of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), has arrived in Samarkand ahead of the 8th Global Environment Facility (GEF) Assembly and Eco Expo Central Asia 2026, Trend reports via the Uzbek National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

His arrival at Samarkand International Airport was followed by a formal reception hosted by representatives of Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, led by First Deputy Minister of Ecology Obidjon Kudratov.

The visiting delegation was then taken to the Silk Road Samarkand tourist complex, which will serve as the main venue for the upcoming assembly and related international events.

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Trend News Agency

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