Luxembourg's Cargolux Freight Airline To Restart Operations To Kazakhstan
The announcement was made during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Belgium Roman Vassilenko and Cargolux Airlines International S.A. President Richard Forson.
Starting from June 1, the airline plans to operate up to 14 flights per week through Astana International Airport.
The project aims to enhance transport connectivity, increase cargo turnover, and strengthen Kazakhstan's role along the Middle Corridor linking Europe and Asia.
The ambassador noted that Cargolux's return confirms Kazakhstan's growing transit attractiveness as a key logistics and aviation hub between Europe and Asia.--
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