Uzbekistan Eases Labor Regulations For Hospitality Sector
According to a presidential decree on improving economic and administrative conditions for small enterprises, the new hiring mechanism will take effect on June 1, 2026.
Under the system, hospitality and catering businesses will be able to quickly register seasonal or short-term workers, formalize employment contracts, and pay wages on the same day through a mobile application developed by labor authorities.--
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