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Uzbekistan Eases Labor Regulations For Hospitality Sector

Uzbekistan Eases Labor Regulations For Hospitality Sector


2026-05-29 06:04:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Cafes, restaurants, and pubs in Uzbekistan will soon be allowed to officially hire temporary staff through a simplified digital process under new reforms aimed at supporting small businesses, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to a presidential decree on improving economic and administrative conditions for small enterprises, the new hiring mechanism will take effect on June 1, 2026.

Under the system, hospitality and catering businesses will be able to quickly register seasonal or short-term workers, formalize employment contracts, and pay wages on the same day through a mobile application developed by labor authorities.

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