EAEU Mutual Trade Set To Grow Over 6% In 2026, President Tokayev Says
“The Eurasian Economic Union maintains positive macroeconomic dynamics. According to forecasts, the growth rate of the combined gross domestic product of the member states in 2026–2027 will be around 2.5%,” Tokayev said.
He noted that despite volatility in global markets, trade turnover between member states exceeded $95 billion last year.--
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