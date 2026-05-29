Zimbabwe President Receives Credentials Of Qatar Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Harare, Zimbabwe: President of the Republic of Zimbabwe HE Emmerson Mnangagwa has received the credentials of HE Mubarak bin Nasser Al Khalifa as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (non-resident) of the State of Qatar to the country.

During the ceremony, HE the ambassador conveyed greetings from HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with his wishes for HE the Zimbabwean president's health and for continued progress and prosperity for the country and its people.

HE Mnangagwa, in turn, asked HE the ambassador to pass on his greetings to HH the Amir, expressing his hopes for His Highness's wellbeing and for the State of Qatar's continued development and growth.

The exchange highlighted efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.