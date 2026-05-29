MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dmitry Shubov Consulting today issued a briefing on small-business resilience planning in 2026, saying the topic is becoming more relevant as companies balance growth goals with a more uncertain operating environment. The briefing points to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Index, Q1 2026, as one sign that business leaders are having to think more carefully about continuity, risk, and day-to-day stability.

Dmitry Shubov Consulting says resilience planning is no longer limited to contingency planning alone. For many growing companies, it now includes workforce stability, access to capital, cybersecurity awareness, internal process discipline, and the ability to adjust when conditions shift unexpectedly.

"At Dmitry Shubov Consulting, we see resilience planning becoming more closely tied to growth planning," said Dmitry Shubov, Founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting. "Founders are not only thinking about how to expand, but also how to keep their teams, systems, and decision-making steady when market conditions become more difficult or less predictable."

The firm says this broader view of resilience may be especially relevant for businesses moving beyond the earliest startup stage and into a more demanding phase of execution. In that setting, resilience is not simply about preparing for disruption. It is also about building the internal capacity to respond to change without losing momentum.

Dmitry Shubov Consulting believes companies that treat resilience as an operating capability, rather than a back-office concern, may be better positioned to sustain growth and manage uncertainty more effectively in 2026. For more information, reach out to Dmitry Shubov Consulting, as a consulting firm can be a valuable resource.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting, our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

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