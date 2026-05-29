Northwest Copper Announces Adoption Of Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) announces its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the semi-annual reporting pilot program and exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 (“Blanket Order”).

The pilot program under the Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the Blanket Order, the Company aims to reduce the administrative burden and associated costs of quarterly reporting.

In reliance of the Blanket Order, the Company will not file interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and nine months ended September 30, 2026. NorthWest will file the six-month interim financial statements and related MD&A, due within 60 days of June 30, 2026.

This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order exemptions to permit semi-annual reporting for certain issuers. NorthWest confirms that it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. The Company is committed to responsible mineral exploration, working collaboratively with First Nations to help ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .

On Behalf of NorthWest Copper Corp.

“Paul Olmsted”

CEO, NorthWest Copper

For further information, please contact:

416-457-3333

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Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest's exploration property interests; the Company's ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; the Company's goals for 2026; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at ).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.