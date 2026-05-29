Sports Promote Perseverance, Unity And Discipline: Manipur Governor At NCC Event

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 29 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday highlighted the importance of sports and cultural activities, saying that sports teach the values of perseverance, cooperation, and the graceful acceptance of both victory and defeat.

The Governor, along with his wife Jyoti Bhalla, graced the grand finale of the NCC Ekta Cup 2026 at the Artificial Turf Ground, Lamlong Thongkhong in Imphal. Addressing the gathering, he said that cultural programmes remind people of the richness of India's diversity and help strengthen the values of respect, harmony, and unity.

Bhalla expressed happiness at being part of the concluding function of the first-ever NCC Ekta Cup organised in Manipur. He observed that the tournament had showcased not only sporting excellence and healthy competition but also discipline, teamwork, friendship and the spirit of national integration.

The Governor stated that the word“Ekta” signifies unity and remarked that the tournament had truly reflected its noble meaning by bringing together young cadets and students from diverse backgrounds.

Bhalla, who earlier served as Union Home Secretary, highlighted the role of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in shaping disciplined, confident and patriotic citizens. He said that initiatives such as the NCC Ekta Cup contribute significantly towards preparing the youth to succeed in life and serve society and the nation with commitment and dedication.

The Under-17 Boys' Football Tournament was organised by the NCC Group Headquarters, Imphal, under the NCC Northeast Region Headquarters in Shillong.

The event began with spectacular cultural and musical performances presented by local artists Manka Mayanglambam and John Oinam, respectively.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, who holds the Forest, Environment and Climate Change portfolio, senior NCC officers, cadets and students attended the event. The final match was played between NCC and RFA, with NCC registering a 1-0 victory.